Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen News: Records helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Vaakanainen notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Vaakanainen has played in the last two games. The 27-year-old defenseman's path to playing time is a little clearer when Scott Morrow is in the AHL, though Vaakanainen will still need to fend off Vincent Iorio for minutes. Through 29 appearances this season, Vaakanainen has five helpers, 21 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 14 PIM, so he's not much of a consideration in most fantasy formats.

