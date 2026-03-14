Uvis Balinskis Injury: Could join team on road trip
Balinskis (undisclosed) might return to the lineup during Florida's upcoming four-game road trip, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports Saturday.
Balinskis probably won't be available for the start of the trip, which begins against Seattle on Sunday. He has already missed one game due to the injury. He has contributed five goals, 15 points, 66 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 71 hits in 54 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uvis Balinskis See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 113 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1231 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uvis Balinskis See More