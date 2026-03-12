Uvis Balinskis headshot

Uvis Balinskis Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Balinskis (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Columbus.

Balinskis has five goals and 15 points in 54 outings in 2025-26. Michael Benning was called up from AHL Charlotte on Thursday, and he's projected to make his NHL debut against the Blue Jackets.

Uvis Balinskis
Florida Panthers
