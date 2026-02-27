Uvis Balinskis Injury: Hurt in Friday's game
Balinskis (undisclosed) was injured versus the Sabres on Friday, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Balinskis initially returned after a trip to the locker room in the first period, but he didn't come back out for the middle frame. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. Tobias Bjornfot would likely draw into the lineup if Balinskis can't suit up Sunday against the Islanders.
