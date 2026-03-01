Uvis Balinskis Injury: Officially day-to-day
Balinskis (undisclosed) is day-to-day and not expected to play Sunday against the Islanders, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Balinskis is officially day-to-day after leaving the Panthers' last game, Friday against the Sabres, with injury. It's likely to cost the 29-year-old at least Sunday's contest, and if he were to not suit up, it would be the first time he's missed time since late November. He's in the midst of a good season on the back end, registering 14 points (five goals, nine assists), 63 hits and 37 blocked shots in 50 games on the year.
