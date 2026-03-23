Uvis Balinskis Injury: Set to miss several weeks
Balinskis (lower body) has a fracture and is slated to miss 4-6 weeks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.
Balinskis has been sidelined for a week and a half due to his lower-body injury, and it's possible that he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a fracture. Across 54 appearances for the Panthers this year, he's recorded five goals, 10 assists, 71 hits, 42 blocked shots and 30 PIM while averaging 16:22 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uvis Balinskis See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 122 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uvis Balinskis See More