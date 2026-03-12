Uvis Balinskis Injury: Tagged as questionable
Balinskis (undisclosed) was deemed questionable ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blue Jackets, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
On the same topic where head coach Paul Maurice stated that Balinskis is questionable, he noted that Michael Benning, who was called up Thursday, will likely suit up and make his NHL debut. Balinskis has 10 assists, 15 points, 66 shots on goal, 71 hits and 42 blocked shots across 54 games played this season. His status will be monitored during Thursday's morning skate, but if he can't go, it would likely lead to Benning taking Balinskis' spot on Florida's second pairing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uvis Balinskis See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 111 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1229 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Uvis Balinskis See More