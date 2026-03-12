Uvis Balinskis Injury: Tagged as questionable

Balinskis (undisclosed) was deemed questionable ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blue Jackets, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

On the same topic where head coach Paul Maurice stated that Balinskis is questionable, he noted that Michael Benning, who was called up Thursday, will likely suit up and make his NHL debut. Balinskis has 10 assists, 15 points, 66 shots on goal, 71 hits and 42 blocked shots across 54 games played this season. His status will be monitored during Thursday's morning skate, but if he can't go, it would likely lead to Benning taking Balinskis' spot on Florida's second pairing.