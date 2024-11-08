Uvis Balinskis News: Dishes two helpers in win

Balinskis notched two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Balinskis has three helpers over his last two games, and two of those assists have come on the power play. The 28-year-old defenseman is quarterbacking the first power-play unit, so he's worth at least a speculative add in most fantasy formats. He's up to four helpers this season, surpassing his point total (three) from 26 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Balinskis has added 13 shots on net, 13 hits, six blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-1 rating over 14 contests in 2024-25.