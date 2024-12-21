Uvis Balinskis News: First goal of season Friday

Balinskis scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Balinskis has already surpassed the numbers he posted in his first year in the league in 2023-24, when he posted three points in 26 contests, and he's up to eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 31 appearances. This was his first goal of the campaign, but given his limited offensive involvement and his absence from power-play duties, Balinskis isn't going to have a lot of fantasy upside outside of formats that don't reward physicality. Outside of the eight points, Balinskis also has 42 shots, 25 hits and 18 blocked shots while posting a minus-5 rating.