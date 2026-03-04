Uvis Balinskis headshot

Uvis Balinskis News: Garners helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Balinskis registered an assist and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Balinskis missed one game due to an undisclosed injury. The defenseman resumed a top-four role and helped out on an Anton Lundell tally. Balinskis has 15 points (six on the power play), 63 hits, 62 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 51 appearances this season. He carries some upside in deep fantasy formats for his all-around production.

Uvis Balinskis
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
