Uvis Balinskis News: Pockets helper Sunday

Balinskis notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Balinskis has four points over his last nine outings, but his ice has fluctuated quite a bit in that stretch. The 28-year-old blueliner is likely to be in a third-pairing role full-time moving forward as long as Aaron Ekblad avoids further injury concerns. Balinskis is at 14 points, 62 shots on net, 44 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 48 appearances this season.