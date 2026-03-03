Uvis Balinskis News: Ready to rock

Balinskis (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against New Jersey on Tuesday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Balinskis sat out Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders after being injured in Friday's 3-2 defeat against Buffalo. He has produced five goals, 14 points, 61 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 63 hits across 50 appearances this season. Balinskis and Tobias Bjornfot will replace Donovan Sebrango and Jeff Petry in Tuesday's lineup against the Devils.