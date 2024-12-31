Uvis Balinskis News: Two helpers against Blueshirts

Balinskis picked up two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Mackie Samoskevich in the first period and Jesper Boqvist in the second. It was Balinskis' first multi-point effort since Nov. 7, snapping a slump that had seen him record just one point (a goal) in his prior 10 appearances. On the season, he's produced a goal and 10 points in 35 contests with 48 shots on net, 27 hits, 22 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating.