Vaclav Nestrasil News: Gains two points in UMass win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Nestrasil scored a goal and added an assist in UMass-Amherst's 5-1 win over UConn on Friday.

Nestrasil is up to 12 goals and 14 assists in 29 games for the Minutemen this season. The Blackhawks prospect has put together a strong campaign, which also included eight points in seven games for Czechia at the World Junior Championship. Many Blackhawks prospects have had strong years, which will create significant competition for NHL jobs in the coming seasons.

Vaclav Nestrasil
Chicago Blackhawks
