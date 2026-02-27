Vaclav Nestrasil News: Gains two points in UMass win
Nestrasil scored a goal and added an assist in UMass-Amherst's 5-1 win over UConn on Friday.
Nestrasil is up to 12 goals and 14 assists in 29 games for the Minutemen this season. The Blackhawks prospect has put together a strong campaign, which also included eight points in seven games for Czechia at the World Junior Championship. Many Blackhawks prospects have had strong years, which will create significant competition for NHL jobs in the coming seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vaclav Nestrasil See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1504 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA Fantasy Hockey Prospects 2025-26: Big Ten & NCHC Stars to Watch88 days ago
-
NHL Picks
College Hockey Picks: Top Matchups and Odds for This Weekend113 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects College Hockey Update: Big Ten, NCHC & Hockey East Early Standouts120 days ago
-
NHL Picks
College Hockey Picks: Top Matchups and Odds for This Weekend127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vaclav Nestrasil See More