Vaclav Nestrasil News: Three points in win

Nestrasil scored a goal and added two assists in UMass-Amherst's 4-1 win over Northeastern University on Saturday.

Nestrasil played a leading role in the win for the Minutemen, which keeps them going in the Hockey East tournament. He's up to 13 goals and 31 points over 33 appearances this season as a freshman. The Blackhawks prospect has shown few struggles in adjusting to the NCAA after two years in the USHL.