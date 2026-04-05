Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Contending with UBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Nichushkin will be sidelined for Sunday's home matchup against the Blues due to an upper-body injury.

Nichushkin managed 16:43 of ice time in Saturday's 2-0 win in Dallas, so it's not known when exactly he got hurt. Nazem Kadri will slide into the top six Sunday as a result of Nichushkin being unavailable, while Zakhar Bardakov will draw back into the lineup in a fourth-line capacity. The Avalanche will play the Blues again Tuesday in St. Louis.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
64 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
71 days ago