Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Contending with UBI

Nichushkin will be sidelined for Sunday's home matchup against the Blues due to an upper-body injury.

Nichushkin managed 16:43 of ice time in Saturday's 2-0 win in Dallas, so it's not known when exactly he got hurt. Nazem Kadri will slide into the top six Sunday as a result of Nichushkin being unavailable, while Zakhar Bardakov will draw back into the lineup in a fourth-line capacity. The Avalanche will play the Blues again Tuesday in St. Louis.