Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury
Nichushkin underwent treatment Monday for a lower-body injury, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.
There was no update on Nichushkin's status from the Avalanche, but the team should know more ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. He logged only 8:34 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 3. Nichushkin has contributed two goals, two assists, 19 shots on net and 17 hits in 12 appearances this postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-224 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 205 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions38 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet40 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 154 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More