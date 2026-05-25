Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Nichushkin underwent treatment Monday for a lower-body injury, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

There was no update on Nichushkin's status from the Avalanche, but the team should know more ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. He logged only 8:34 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 3. Nichushkin has contributed two goals, two assists, 19 shots on net and 17 hits in 12 appearances this postseason.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
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