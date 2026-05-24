Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Hurt in Game 3

Nichushkin (undisclosed) departed Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and did not return, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Per Rawal, Nichushkin did not play in the final 22 minutes of Sunday's loss, and there was no update on his status from head coach Jared Bednar after the game. Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) was also banged up in Game 3, so the Avalanche are facing an uphill battle on the cusp of elimination. Nichushkin can be considered questionable for Game 4 in Vegas on Tuesday until information regarding his availability is provided.