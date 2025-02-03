Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Nichushkin (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday.

Colorado activated Oliver Kylington (upper body) from the IR list in a corresponding move. Nichushkin has missed the last 16 games, but he could be ready to return after the 4 Nations Face-Off when Colorado visits Nashville on Feb. 22. The 29-year-old forward has 11 goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 18 hits across 21 appearances this season.

