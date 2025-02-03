Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Moves to IR
Nichushkin (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday.
Colorado activated Oliver Kylington (upper body) from the IR list in a corresponding move. Nichushkin has missed the last 16 games, but he could be ready to return after the 4 Nations Face-Off when Colorado visits Nashville on Feb. 22. The 29-year-old forward has 11 goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 18 hits across 21 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now