Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Moves to IR

Nichushkin (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday.

Colorado activated Oliver Kylington (upper body) from the IR list in a corresponding move. Nichushkin has missed the last 16 games, but he could be ready to return after the 4 Nations Face-Off when Colorado visits Nashville on Feb. 22. The 29-year-old forward has 11 goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 18 hits across 21 appearances this season.