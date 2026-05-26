Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Nichushkin (lower body) will not play Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Golden Knights, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Nichushkin didn't take the ice for warmups, indicating he'll be out in a must-win game for the Avalanche. If they're able to extend the series, Nichushkin will be questionable to play at home in Game 5 on Thursday.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
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