Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Not available Tuesday
Nichushkin (lower body) will not play Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Golden Knights, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Nichushkin didn't take the ice for warmups, indicating he'll be out in a must-win game for the Avalanche. If they're able to extend the series, Nichushkin will be questionable to play at home in Game 5 on Thursday.
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