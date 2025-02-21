Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Not traveling on road trip

Nichushkin (lower body) will not travel with the Avalanche during their upcoming two-game road trip that starts Saturday in Nashville, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

The Avalanche are hoping the Nichushkin is able to return to action Wednesday when New Jersey comes to town. Nichushkin missed the last 19 games before the break and has 11 goals and 17 points in 21 contests this season.