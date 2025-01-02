Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Ruled out against Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Nichushkin (lower body) will not be an option versus the Sabres on Thursday but remains day-to-day, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Nichushkin has been riding a five-game point streak prior to Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg. Since returning from his suspension, the 29-year-old winger has been performing well with 11 goals and six helpers, including two power-play points, in 21 outings. With Nichushkin on the shelf, Mikko Rantanen will likely move up to the first line, though Jonathan Drouin could be an option as well.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
