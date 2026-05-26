Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Status in question for Game 4
Nichushkin (lower body) is questionable for Game 4 in Vegas on Tuesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
If Nichushkin is unable to suit up for Game 4, Joel Kiviranta will likely come into the lineup, but the Avalanche could also elect to roll with 11 forwards and seven defenseman. While Nichushkin is set to be a game-time call Tuesday, Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is set to be in the lineup for a must-win game. The 31-year-old Nichushkin has been cold lately, accounting for just one goal and a minus-1 rating across Colorado's last six games.
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