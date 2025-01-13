Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Still not ready to return

Nichushkin (lower body) is not expected back any time soon with head coach Jared Bednar telling reporters Monday the winger "probably has some distance to go," per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Nichushkin has already missed six games due to his lower-body injury but seems no closer to getting back into the lineup. Given his recovery timeline, it seems likely the 29-year-old Russian will be designated for injured reserve sooner rather than later.