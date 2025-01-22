Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Suffers setback

Nichushkin (lower body) is back to being considered week-to-week after suffering a setback, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Wednesday.

Nichushkin did appear to be getting close to returning before this setback. He has 11 goals and 17 points in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Nichushkin hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 31, but when he is healthy, he serves in a top-six capacity and features on the first power-play unit.