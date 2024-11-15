Valeri Nichushkin News: Activated Friday

Nichushkin (suspension) is listed on the Avs' roster ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington, per the NHL media site.

Nichushkin was previously expected to return for Friday's contest but still needed to be reinstated, a move that appears to have gone off without a hitch. With the 29-year-old winger set to make his 2024-25 season debut, he figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Artturi Lehkonen and should see some power-play minutes as well.