Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Activated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Nichushkin (suspension) is listed on the Avs' roster ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington, per the NHL media site.

Nichushkin was previously expected to return for Friday's contest but still needed to be reinstated, a move that appears to have gone off without a hitch. With the 29-year-old winger set to make his 2024-25 season debut, he figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Artturi Lehkonen and should see some power-play minutes as well.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now