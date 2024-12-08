Valeri Nichushkin News: Another goal Saturday

Nichushkin scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Nichushkin has been one of the Avalanche's best players in recent weeks, and he's been deadly in front of goal with five goals over his last six appearances. The 29-year-old Russian winger has been limited to just 11 contests so far in 2024-25, but he's making the most of his time on the ice with nine points (six goals, three assists) in that span.