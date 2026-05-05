Valeri Nichushkin News: Deposits empty-netter
Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Nichushkin ended a 10-game goal drought with the empty-netter at 19:55 of the third period. After getting held scoreless in the Avalanche's first-round sweep of the Kings, Nichushkin has three points over two outings against the Wild in the second round. The winger has added six shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating over six playoff contests.
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