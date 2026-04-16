Valeri Nichushkin News: Dishes two assists in win
Nichushkin recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.
Nichushkin had gone four contests without a point prior to Thursday. The 31-year-old will likely fill a top-six role during the playoffs, though he probably won't be a leader on offense. He concludes the regular season with 49 points, 160 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-9 rating across 72 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 115 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2027 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week46 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More