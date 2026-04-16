Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Dishes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Nichushkin recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Nichushkin had gone four contests without a point prior to Thursday. The 31-year-old will likely fill a top-six role during the playoffs, though he probably won't be a leader on offense. He concludes the regular season with 49 points, 160 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-9 rating across 72 appearances.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
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