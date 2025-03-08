Valeri Nichushkin News: First regular-season hat trick

Nichushkin had three goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

It was Nichuskin's first career, regular-season hattie. He has been red hot when he's been on the ice this season, putting up 15 goals, eight assists and 26 hits in just 26 games (70 shots). Nichushkin has been especially impactful in five games since his return from injury. He has four goals, two assists and 18 shots in five games.