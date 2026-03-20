Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Goal, assist in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Nichushkin scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Nichushkin had gone four games without a point prior to Friday. The 31-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 40 points, 133 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-4 rating over 59 appearances. He's currently on the top line and will likely stay there as long as both of Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) are sidelined.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
47 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
54 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Michael Finewax
63 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
79 days ago