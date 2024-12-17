Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Lights lamp Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Nichushkin scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Nichushkin recently went on a four-game point streak between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10, notching four goals and one assist in that span, and he found twine again Monday to score Colorado's lone goal of the contest. The Russian winger is up to eight goals and 12 points across 16 outings this season, and he should continue to find ample opportunities to produce due to his top-six role in the lineup, as well as being a member of the first power-play unit.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
