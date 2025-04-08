Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin News: Lights lamp on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Nichushkin ended a six-game goal drought, a span in which he had just one assist, when he scored midway through the second period. The winger's offense has faltered even as his opportunities are on the rise amid a wave of injuries to forwards. He's still impressed this season with 20 goals, 12 assists, eight power-play points, 116 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-10 rating in 41 appearances.

