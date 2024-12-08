Valeri Nichushkin News: Nabs helper in Sunday's win

Nichushkin had an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Nichushkin has three goals and an assist over his last three games. The 29-year-old winger helped out on Ross Colton's first-period marker, and those two seem players being healthy and productive seem to have helped lift Casey Mittelstadt out of a funk. Nichushkin is at 10 points, 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 12 appearances this season, picking up where he left off after posting 53 points in 54 regular-season outings a year ago.