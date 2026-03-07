Valeri Nichushkin News: Nets late equalizer
Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.
Nichushkin scored with 15 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. He ended a nine-game goal drought with the clutch tally, though he still picked up seven assists in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 37 points, 118 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-5 rating over 52 appearances. Nichushkin is likely to continue seeing top-six minutes, though the Avalanche's addition of Nazem Kadri at the trade deadline gives them the potential to run three scoring lines.
