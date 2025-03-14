Valeri Nichushkin News: Pots empty-netter

Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Nichushkin helped the Avalanche fend off a late comeback attempt by the Flames. The goal was his first since he had a hat trick last Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 24 points, 75 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-10 rating over 29 appearances this season, mainly in a second-line role.