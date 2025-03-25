Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Pots goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Nichushkin was originally credited with both of the Avalanche's first-period tallies, but the first one was later changed to Cale Makar. The 30-year-old Nichushkin still has the go-ahead goal to his name, which extended his point streak to six games (four goals, three assists). He's up to 19 tallies, 30 points, 89 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating over 34 appearances in a top-six role.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
