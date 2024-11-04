Valeri Nichushkin News: Receives green light to practice

Nichushkin (suspension) was cleared to practice with Colorado on Monday.

Nichushkin remains in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He was suspended for at least six months in May for violating the treatment plan and still has to apply for reinstatement. Still, this is a step in the right direction for the 29-year-old forward. He amassed 28 goals, 53 points, 158 shots on net and 74 hits across 54 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.