Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Returns to action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Nichushkin made his season debut in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Friday.

Nichushkin received 19:27 of ice time, and he accounted for one shot, one block and a minus-3 rating. It was the Russian forward's first game of the 2024-25 campaign after being suspended for six months. Nichushkin will likely need some time to get his feet under him, but when he does, he should produce at close to a point-per-game pace.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now