Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Nichushkin briefly tied the game with his third-period tally. The winger has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. For the season, he's up to 14 goals, 38 points, 122 shots on net, 44 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 54 appearances in a top-six role. Nichushkin should continue to see prime minutes while Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) are out on a week-to-week basis.

