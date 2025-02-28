Valeri Nichushkin News: Scores on power play in win
Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
This was Nichushkin's second game back from missing 21 contests due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has resumed a role on the second line and second power-play unit. Nichushkin has 12 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating across 23 appearances. If he can stay healthy, he's a big boost to an Avalanche offense that has often lacked in depth scoring, and he could play his way onto the top line eventually.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now