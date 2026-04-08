Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Scores twice in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nichushkin scored two goals on six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Nichushkin returned to the lineup after missing Sunday's loss to St. Louis due to an upper-body injury, and he did it in style by scoring twice. This was the first time he scored two goals in a single game since his hat-trick against the Blues on Dec. 31, and it was just his fourth outing with two or more goals this season. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup, Nichushkin has tallied 17 goals and 47 points across 67 regular-season contests. This 17-goal output is tied for his lowest mark in his last five seasons after scoring 21 and 28 in the two previous campaigns, respectively.

Valeri Nichushkin
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valeri Nichushkin See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
38 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
66 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
73 days ago