Valeri Nichushkin News: Scores twice in return to lineup

Nichushkin scored two goals on six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Nichushkin returned to the lineup after missing Sunday's loss to St. Louis due to an upper-body injury, and he did it in style by scoring twice. This was the first time he scored two goals in a single game since his hat-trick against the Blues on Dec. 31, and it was just his fourth outing with two or more goals this season. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup, Nichushkin has tallied 17 goals and 47 points across 67 regular-season contests. This 17-goal output is tied for his lowest mark in his last five seasons after scoring 21 and 28 in the two previous campaigns, respectively.