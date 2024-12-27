Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Sends assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Nichushkin notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Nichushkin couldn't extend his goal streak, but he's still earned a point in five straight contests (four goals, two assists). The winger set up the second of Artturi Lehkonen's three goals in the game. Nichushkin is up to 11 tallies, six helpers, 49 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating over 20 appearances in 2024-25 and should remain a steady source of offense in a top-six role.

