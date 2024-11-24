Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin News: Three points in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Nichushkin scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

After helping to set up tallies by Samuel Girard and Oliver Kylington earlier in the night, Nichushkin capped the scoring for the Avs with an empty-netter. The points were the first of the season for the 29-year-old winger in four games, and he's settling in on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Mikko Rantanen.

