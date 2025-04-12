Valeri Nichushkin News: Three points in last three games

Nichushkin had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Nichuskin has three points, including two goals, in his last three games. Overall, he has 34 points, including 21 goals, and 118 shots in 43 games this season. Nichuskin makes a huge impact when he's on the ice, but he hasn't really skated a full season -- other than the COVID shortened year -- in that span. You know what you get; deploy accordingly.