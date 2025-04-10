Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valtteri Puustinen headshot

Valtteri Puustinen News: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Puustinen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Puustinen has made 10 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, racking up a goal, an assist, five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 9:53 of ice time. He was sent to the AHL in late November after going unclaimed on waivers, but he should provide additional depth for the NHL club over the final week of the regular season.

Valtteri Puustinen
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now