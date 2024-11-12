Valtteri Puustinen News: Supplies helper in loss

Puustinen notched an assist in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Stars.

Puustinen has played in seven of the last eight games due to various injuries among the Penguins' forwards. He could continue to be a regular in the lineup since Cody Glass (concussion), Kevin Hayes (upper body) and Matt Nieto (knee) are not considered close to a return. Puustinen has two points, five shots on net, five blocked shots, four PIM, three hits and a minus-3 rating over eight outings in a bottom-six role. Until the 25-year-old shows more on offense or moves up the lineup, he's unlikely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.