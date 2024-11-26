Fantasy Hockey
Valtteri Puustinen headshot

Valtteri Puustinen News: Waived by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Puustinen was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Puustinen hasn't suited up for the Pens since Nov. 15, and he'll report to AHL Wilkes Barre/Scranton if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old appears to be a casualty of the Penguins trading for Philip Tomasino in exchange for a draft pick from the Predators on Monday. Puustinen provided a goal and an assist over 10 games for the Penguins.

