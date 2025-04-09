Vasily Podkolzin News: Buries goal Wednesday

Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Podkolzin's tally gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 12:39 of the second period. This ended a nine-game goal drought for Podkolzin, who had one assist, 13 shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating in that span. The 23-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 24 points, 111 shots on net, 200 hits, 50 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 78 appearances as a middle-six fixture in Edmonton's lineup.