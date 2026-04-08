Vasily Podkolzin News: Earns two power-play points in win

Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Both of Podkolzin's points came on the power play. The 24-year-old winger has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings, and he's benefiting from getting more top-line usage lately. Podkolzin has a total of 19 goals, 37 points, 133 shots on net, 231 hits, 63 PIM, 48 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 79 appearances this season, though just three of his points have come with the man advantage.